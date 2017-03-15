Brooklyn showed Russell Westbrook plenty of love Tuesday night, showering him with loud “MVP” chants.

Westbrook’s 33rd triple-double of the season led the OKC Thunder past the Nets 122-104.

Russ finished with 25 points, 19 assists and 12 rebounds.

Per the AP:

He was caught off guard by the appreciation from what was a mostly full and lively crowd despite a winter storm that pounded New York on Tuesday. Fans rewarded him with “MVP! MVP!” chants and even yelled to him how many rebounds he needed for his triple-double.

He finally got it with 4:50 left on a missed shot by Brook Lopez. Teammate Taj Gibson was in better rebounding position, but appeared to turn so Westbrook could grab it for the 70th triple-double of his career.

“I wanted him to get the triple-double,” Gibson said. “I leaned away. I wanted him to get it.”