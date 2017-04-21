Mikhail Prokhorov is looking for someone to take 49 percent of the Brooklyn Nets off his hands.

The 20-62 Nets had the worst record in the NBA this season, and finished below .500 for the third year in a row.

Prokhorov continues to talk up his franchise’s future, but their struggles on and off the court are mounting.

The Russian billionaire announced his intention to sell a minority stake in December, and now says “49 percent of the Brooklyn shares are up for sale,” in comments reported by R-Sport. He adds that “currently the process is going on and we are looking for a buyer.” Prokhorov took an 80 percent stake in the then-New Jersey Nets in 2010, moved the team to Brooklyn in 2012, and took full ownership in 2015.

