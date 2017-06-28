The New York Knicks are expected to announce the firing of team president Phil Jackson today, according to multiple published reports.

Sources on @TheVertical: Knicks owner James Dolan considering possibility of firing Phil Jackson. Story: https://t.co/UG927Ljpyi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

The Zen Master’s run in New York’s front-office has been an unmitigated disaster, and owner James Dolan appears ready to part ways with him.

Jackson, 71, has two years and over $24 million remaining on his original five-year deal with the Knicks.

