New York Knicks Fire Jeff Hornacek

The Knicks have decided to part ways with head coach Jeff Hornacek, per multiple published reports.

David Fizdale, David Blatt and Mark Jackson are expected to be among those in the running for the suddenly-vacant job.

Hornacek went 60-104 during his two-year stint in New York.

