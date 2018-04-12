New York Knicks Fire Jeff Hornacek

The Knicks have decided to part ways with head coach Jeff Hornacek, per multiple published reports.
David Fizdale, David Blatt and Mark Jackson are expected to be among those in the running for the suddenly-vacant job.
Story on ESPN: Knicks fire coach Jeff Hornacek. David Fizdale, David Blatt and Mark Jackson are among several candidates management expected to contact, sources tell @IanBegley and me. https://t.co/dEPZzjgmC9
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2018
Hornacek went 60-104 during his two-year stint in New York.
Per ESPN:
Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry informed Hornacek of his firing upon the team’s return to suburban New York following a flight back from Cleveland, where the Knicks beat the Cavaliers 110-98.
Hornacek had one year left on his contract. Kurt Rambis, associate head coach under Hornacek, was also dismissed.
New York made the first of what are expected to be several coaching changes this offseason, joining Milwaukee, Phoenix and Memphis on the market. Those three teams made coaching changes during the regular season, inserting interim head coaches. The futures of Charlotte coach Steve Clifford and Detroit president/coach Stan Van Gundy are expected to be determined in the coming days.