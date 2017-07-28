As Russell Westbrook heads into a contract year, the Thunder are reportedly “cautiously optimistic” on Westbrook signing his max extension next summer.

But Nick Collison, who’s played alongside Westbrook for the past nine seasons, offered a somewhat ominous response when asked about the 2016-17 MVP.

Speaking to the Norman Transcript, Collison said Westbrook was “frustrated” at times last season, and that winning remains “very important to him.”

“As good a year as he had last year, I think there were also times where he was frustrated with us not playing as well. “I think he’ll embrace a guy like Paul George because he thinks it’s going to make us a better team. “He’ll embrace that, because he wants to win. That’s very important to him.”

