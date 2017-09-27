Nick Young has never met a shot he didn’t like, and regardless of the game situation or who’s on the floor with him during his first season with the Golden State Warriors, Young will continue to let it fly.

Swaggy P jokes (we think) that he won’t hesitate to pull the trigger on game-winning shots even if Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are screaming for the rock.

The defending NBA champs actually want the 32-year-old to be far less gun-shy than he’s been in practice so far.

Per the AP: