UPDATE (Oct. 5, 4:53 p.m. EST): According to a statement released by the Hornets, “Treatment options are still being evaluated, but Batum is expected to miss a minimum of 6-8 weeks.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Hornets forward Nicolas Batum is expected to miss 8-12 weeks after tearing a ligament in his left elbow, reports The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Charlotte's Nicolas Batum has suffered a torn ligament in his left elbow and will miss 8-to-12 weeks, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 5, 2017

Batum reportedly tore his UCL, according to Spencer Percy of Queen City Hoops.

QCH Source: Nic Batum tore UCL in his left elbow. In all likelihood, he's done for the season. — Spencer Percy (@QCHspencer) October 5, 2017

Batum injured his elbow just 34 seconds into Charlotte’s pre-season game against the Pistons on Wednesday.