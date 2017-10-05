UPDATE (Oct. 5, 4:53 p.m. EST): According to a statement released by the Hornets, “Treatment options are still being evaluated, but Batum is expected to miss a minimum of 6-8 weeks.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Hornets forward Nicolas Batum is expected to miss 8-12 weeks after tearing a ligament in his left elbow, reports The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Batum reportedly tore his UCL, according to Spencer Percy of Queen City Hoops.

Batum injured his elbow just 34 seconds into Charlotte’s pre-season game against the Pistons on Wednesday.