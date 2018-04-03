Nicolas Batum Says Brandon Roy Is The “Best Player I’ve Ever Played With”

Brandon Roy was a problem.

Before his career was cut short by nagging knee injuries, the three-time All-Star lit up the League as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Former teammate Nicolas Batum recently retweeted a video of Roy knocking down a buzzer beater and called him “the best player [he’s] ever played with.” Batum has also been with Damian Lillard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Kemba Walker, and more elite talents during his decade in the NBA:

This dude was really really really good at basketball. Best player I’ve ever played with https://t.co/7k1HnJuWDl — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) April 3, 2018

Roy, a 6-6 guard, averaged 18.8 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds through six seasons.

