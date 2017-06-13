As always, Nike was ready as soon as the NBA Finals came to an end Monday night, releasing an ad sharply addressing Kevin Durant’s legion of haters.

KD won his first title, taking home Finals MVP honors along the way, and put to rest any debate about whether or not he made the right choice by joining Golden State last summer.

The 28-year-old superstar scored 39 points in the Warriors’ championship-clinching 129-120 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

