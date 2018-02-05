Nikola Jokic Says He’s Done Complaining To Referees: ‘It’s A Bad Look’

by Ryne Nelson February 05, 2018

nikola jokic referees

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has decided to stop complaining to referees about calls.

Jokic, who’s been T’d up four times and ejected twice this season, added, “It just makes me look bad and makes my team look bad.”

“I just decided not to talk to the referees and don’t express my emotions. Just not [to] them. I can scream whatever, but not to them because [it’s] a bad look.

The referees are not going to change their decision, so it just makes me look bad and makes my team look bad, so I’m not going to do that anymore.

I mean, of course, maybe it’s going to happen in the future because it’s an emotional game, but it’s going to less and less.”

RELATED:
NBA Players, Referees Held Meeting To Discuss Escalating Tensions

 
  
