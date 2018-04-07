Nikola Jokic Records Ninth Triple-Double of the Season

Despite being only 23 years old, Nikola Jokic has already established himself as one of the most well-rounded big men in the NBA. The Serbian recorded his ninth triple-double of the year with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 134-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday evening.

Centers and power forwards have amassed 18 triple-doubles this year with Jokic earning more than half of that total. DeMarcus Cousins is second with three and Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Greg Monroe, Pau Gasol, Julius Randle and Nikola Vucevic each have one, per Basketball Reference.