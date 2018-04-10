Nikola Jokic’s Triple-Double Keeps Nuggets’ Season Alive

by April 10, 2018
245

Despite being just 23 years old, Nikola Jokic may very well carry the Denver Nuggets to their first playoff appearance in six years. Jokic finished Monday night’s win over the Trail Blazers with 15 points, 20 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals, moving Denver into a tie for eighth place with Minnesota in the Western Conference standings. The two sides will meet in Minneapolis Wednesday night with a playoff spot on the line.

The triple-double was Jokic’s second straight and 10th of the year. Jokic is averaging 23.4 points, 8.2 assists and 13.3 rebounds per game over the course of the Nuggets’ six-game win streak that has put them back into postseason contention.

