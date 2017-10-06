The Toronto Raptors and Norman Powell have reportedly come to terms on a four-year, $42 million extension.
The deal starts in 2018-19, and is said to include a player option for the fourth season.
Powell, 24, was the 46th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
Per ESPN:
Raptors president Masai Ujiri and Powell’s agent, Thad Foucher of Wasserman Media Group, completed the deal Thursday.
Powell has averaged 7.3 points in two NBA seasons, including 8.4 points in 2016-17. In nine playoff games last season, Powell averaged 11.7 points and 44 percent on 3-point shooting.
Powell was eligible for the higher figure between 120 percent of his $1.4 million annual salary, or 120 percent of the average projected NBA salary this season. Miami recently agreed to a four-year, $42 million extension with Josh Richardson under the provision in the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement.
