The Toronto Raptors and Norman Powell have reportedly come to terms on a four-year, $42 million extension.

ESPN story on Toronto guard Norman Powell’s $42M extension. https://t.co/BkIl63aXsH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 5, 2017

The deal starts in 2018-19, and is said to include a player option for the fourth season.

Powell, 24, was the 46th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Per ESPN: