It what was her first professional basketball game, Ms. Voletta Wallace- mother of the late, great Notorious B.I.G.- spoke to the crowd at Barclays Center. The Nets held “Biggie Night” for Sunday’s match-up with the Knicks, which served as a great opportunity to hear from Ms. Wallace.
Sean "Puffy" Combs with Voletta Wallace, Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, at halftime of the Nets' Biggie Night at pic.twitter.com/JqAv9UPLJB
— Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) March 12, 2017
Later in the game, she spoke about the experience of attending a night dedicated to her son:
Voletta Wallace talks about attending her FIRST NBA game, a game dedicated to her son, The Notorious B.I.G.pic.twitter.com/KOaQFGsRxo
— Def Pen™ (@defpen) March 12, 2017
