The Denver Nuggets have the worst defense in the NBA—just ask their head coach, Mike Malone.
Malone grimly pointed out his squad’s “embarrassing” defense following a 120-113 Tuesday night loss to the visiting Sacramento Kings.
The Nuggets have allowed an average of 123.6 points in their last three games, all losses.
Per the Denver Post:
Nuggets coach Michael Malone was careful not to attach too much importance to game No. 35 on a cold January night. But there was no escaping the fact it was a game being played against a team fighting with the Nuggets for the eighth playoff spot.
“We have the worst defense in the NBA, that’s the bottom line,” Malone said. “It’s embarrassing how we go out there and attempt to defend every night. That’s something that we have to try to fix as soon as possible because it’s at an all-time low right now. That is a huge concern of mine.”
“They’re a half a game ahead of us going into tonight’s game, and that’s the kind of effort we put forth,” Malone said. “So it must not matter as much as I hoped it would for our guys to go out there and play. And I don’t use fatigue as a factor. Everybody goes through that.”
