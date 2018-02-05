Report: Nuggets Discussed Trade For Marcus Smart With Celtics

by Ryne Nelson February 05, 2018

marcus smart trade celtics

The Denver Nuggets have reportedly discussed the possibility of trading for Marcus Smart with the Celtics.

According to the NYT’s Marc Stein, Boston is holding out for a first-round pick in exchange for Smart.

RELATED:
Marcus Smart Apologizes For Punching Picture Frame at Hotel

  
  
You Might Also Like
Chris Paul
NBA

Post Up: Chris Paul Demolishes the Cavs, Warriors Lose in Denver

2 days ago
Marcus Smart
NBA

Marcus Smart Reportedly ‘Available’ for First Round Pick

2 days ago
NBA

Report: Celtics Still Pursuing Lou Williams And Tyreke Evans

2 days ago
kobe bryant kyrie irving proud
NBA

Kyrie Irving Says Kobe Bryant Was ‘Super Proud’ After Celtics Trade

3 days ago
greg monroe celtics
NBA

Report: Greg Monroe Agrees To 1-Year, $5M Deal With Celtics

3 days ago
gordon hayward danny ainge rehab
NBA

Danny Ainge: Gordon Hayward’s Rehab This Month ‘Will Tell A Lot’

3 days ago

TRENDING