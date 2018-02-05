Report: Nuggets Discussed Trade For Marcus Smart With Celtics

The Denver Nuggets have reportedly discussed the possibility of trading for Marcus Smart with the Celtics.

According to the NYT’s Marc Stein, Boston is holding out for a first-round pick in exchange for Smart.

Denver is among the teams that has explored Marcus Smart trade scenarios with Boston, according to league sources. Emmanuel Mudiay has been made available, sources say, but the Celts covet a first-round pick for Smart — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 5, 2018

RELATED:

Marcus Smart Apologizes For Punching Picture Frame at Hotel