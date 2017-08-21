OJ Mayo wants NBA teams to know that he’s back in the gym, working hard to earn another shot in the League.

Mayo says that he hit “rock bottom” after receiving a two-year ban from the NBA, but was able to gain a new perspective after a trip to Africa.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Mayo admits that he “cheated the game“—and specifically, the Milwaukee Bucks—for years.

“I cheated the game for three or four years. I want to give my all back. I want to prove I’m a professional, low-maintenance guy.” […] “I felt like I let [the Bucks] down, cheated them for two years. They paid me $8 million to be, in my eyes, a subpar player. They invested millions of dollars for me to be on top of my s—, and when you’re not on top of your s—, it shows.” […] “I’m far from crazy. I’ve made some crazy a– decisions, but I’m not crazy. I’m good with myself. I’m comfortable with my body. I dug myself a hole, but it’s not a coffin. I can still get out.”

