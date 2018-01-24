A division in the Cavaliers‘ locker room has reportedly developed between members of the “old guard” and “new guard.”

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, two factions have formed in Cleveland’s locker room.

New story: Ty Lue says it's finally time to change his lineup; JR Smith tells ESPN he'll accept his role if it's him https://t.co/vanaRpmjVj — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 24, 2018

The meeting highlighted a division in the Cavs locker room that has become apparent as the months have passed: the old guard, the players who were around for Cleveland’s success the past several seasons, versus the new guard, the eight players added this season, sources told ESPN. “Everybody wants accountability, but nobody actually wants to be held accountable,” one player told ESPN. “The crazy thing is that it still all feels correctable.” Said another player, from the old guard faction of the roster: “There is no trust out there on the court. This is the worst it’s been.”

