The Magic have missed the postseaon for five consecutive years, and now GM Rob Hennigan is out of a job.

The Magic have dismissed Rob Hennigan as General Manager. 📰: https://t.co/jJuK0GY1sB pic.twitter.com/0crxGaATqx — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 13, 2017

Orlando ended the season with a disappointing 29-53 record, and their rebuilding project appears to have no end in sight.

The franchise reportedly wants to hire Grant Hill to take on front-office duties: