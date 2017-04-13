The Magic have missed the postseaon for five consecutive years, and now GM Rob Hennigan is out of a job.
The Magic have dismissed Rob Hennigan as General Manager.
📰: https://t.co/jJuK0GY1sB pic.twitter.com/0crxGaATqx
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 13, 2017
Orlando ended the season with a disappointing 29-53 record, and their rebuilding project appears to have no end in sight.
The franchise reportedly wants to hire Grant Hill to take on front-office duties:
Sources tell the Orlando Sentinel that Magic officials have interest in former NBA All-Star and former Magic player Grant Hill to work as president of basketball operations. But it’s unclear if Hill has interest in the job. Joining the Magic would require Hill to divest his small ownership stake in the Atlanta Hawks.
If Hill doesn’t have interest, candidates for the general manager job likely would include Detroit Pistons associate general manager and former Magic player Pat Garrity and Golden State Warriors assistant general manager Travis Schlenk.
The Magic also fired assistant general manager Scott Perry on Thursday. […] Magic assistant GM Matt Lloyd has been named the team’s interim GM and team officials said Lloyd will be a candidate for the permanent job.
