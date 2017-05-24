A month after getting rid of Rob Hennigan, the Magic lured John Hammond from Milwaukee.

The Magic announced Hammond’s hiring as the team’s new GM on Tuesday.

We have hired John Hammond as the General Manager of the Orlando Magic! #PureMagic

Jeff Weltman is Orlando’s new president of basketball ops.

Per the Orlando Sentinel:

Weltman and Hammond should complement each other well. Although Weltman has 28 seasons of NBA experience, he has never led a basketball operations department until now. But Hammond headed the Bucks’ basketball operations department for the last nine years.

Hammond won the NBA Executive of the Year Award for the 2009-10 season, and the Bucks reached the playoffs four times during his tenure, including this past season.

To borrow a phrase from the world of politics, the addition of Hammond is akin to balancing a ticket.