The Paul George derby is heating up.

The Lakers traded D’Angelo Russell earlier today, and are said to be discussing a potential swap for George with the Pacers.

Link to the latest, co-scribed with @ramonashelburne, on the Lakers/Pacers Paul George trade discussions –> https://t.co/dsI8rR5znC — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 20, 2017

Cleveland, Houston, the Clippers and Wizards are also in the running for PG’s services.

The Clippers, Rockets, Wizards and, yes, Cavs are among the teams that have also talked Paul George trades with Indiana, league sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 20, 2017

Per ESPN:

But sources said on Tuesday that it remains unclear whether the sides can agree to trade terms before the draft, given Indiana’s desire to acquire the Lakers’ No. 2 overall pick and L.A.’s well-chronicled reluctance to surrender it. The Lakers have been adamant that they will not part with the No. 2 pick or last season’s No. 2 overall pick Brandon Ingram in a trade for George, knowing that the Pacers’ All-Star hopes to sign with his hometown Lakers as a free agent in July 2018. One team source went as far Tuesday as saying there’s “zero chance” they’d ‎surrender Thursday night’s No. 2 pick or Ingram. Yet sources say the fact that Indiana has made George available via trade league-wide — after hearing directly from George’s agent Aaron Mintz over the weekend that the player has no desire to commit his long-term future to the Pacers — has led to talks that could potentially result in the Lakers’ acquiring George this offseason.

