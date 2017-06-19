Paul George‘s impending departure from Indiana has the Pacers looking for trade partners, and reportedly, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the teams that have been contacted.

New story: IND has reached out to CLE about Paul George (@TheVertical first). Cavs entertain it w/o longterm commit https://t.co/E6M1mWmaxd — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 19, 2017

The Cavs, however, know that George ultimately wants to end up in L.A.

The 27-year-old superstar will be a free agent next summer, and is coming off averages of 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals this past season.

