Heat general manager Pat Riley is legendary for his tough-as-nails demeanor and no-nonsense approach.

So it comes as no surprise that Riley thinks that resting players is overrated.

During his end-of-season interview on Wednesday, Riley said the issue of teams resting players has “become a travesty.”

“We don’t rest, we don’t, I don’t believe in it. “I think it’s gotten to the point where it’s become a travesty, an absolute travesty, and blatantly so. I don’t care how many players you are resting, or who are the ones who are entitled to get the rest versus who doesn’t rest. “We don’t rest. We maintain players. And obviously, in certain situations, when a guy is playing, you know a guy is playing banged up, only you know that—then you might shorten his minutes or you might do something. “But to just blatantly leave people home and not play them in that situation, I just think it’s wrong.”

