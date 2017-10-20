Patrick Beverley rudely welcomed Lonzo Ball to the NBA on Thursday night, and after hounding him during the Clippers’ 108-92 rout of the Lakers, Beverley profanely called out the rookie.

Per ESPN:

Clippers guard Patrick Beverly screamed outside locker room, “Weak ass m****** f******. Bring him out on the court with me and i I will tear his ass up,” It’s presumed Beverly is talking about Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball.

Beverley told Ball that his old man isn’t doing him any favors by creating so much hype around him.

Beverley on Lonzo: “I just had to set the tone. I told him after the game, due to all the riffraff his dad brings, he is going to get… pic.twitter.com/cD7qIfiQDp — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 20, 2017

‘Zo struggled in his regular season debut, finishing with three points, four assists and nine rebounds in 29 minutes.

Per the AP: