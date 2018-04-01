Patrick McCaw Leaves Game On Stretcher After Hard Fall

by April 01, 2018
1,450

Patrick McCaw needed to be taken off the court on a stretcher after a hard fall late in the third quarter of the Warriors‘ game against the Kings Saturday night.

The play occurred with just under a minute left in the quarter and the Warriors leading 86-69. McCaw went up for a layup, which he made, before landing awkwardly and staying on the floor for several minutes. It appears that Vince Carter may have undercut him on the play, and Carter appeared visibly distraught as McCaw stayed on the floor.

Watch the whole thing unfold here:

As McCaw was being taken off the court, both teams joined together in prayer before the game resumed.

 
