Patrick McCaw Still Can’t Sleep At Night Due To Pain From Scary Back Injury

Speaking for the first time since suffering his scary back injury against the Kings on Mar. 31, Warriors guard Patrick McCaw told reporters he still can’t sleep at night due to the pain, via Melissa Rohlin of the Bay Area News Group:

McCaw can’t sleep at night because of the pain. He couldn’t describe the pain, but called it, “The toughest pain that you’ve ever had. It’s like that right now. I’m trying to take a lot of medicine to help, but it’s not really working right now at this point.” pic.twitter.com/NHx5eoIhjU — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) April 15, 2018

The 22-year-old, who was diagnosed with a bruised lumbar spine, explained what exactly went through his mind after his hard fall:

Patrick McCaw on what was going through his mind after his terrifying fall. pic.twitter.com/ZL8Q932uCs — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) April 15, 2018

Patrick McCaw describes what it was like to not have any sensation in the lower part of his body after his terrifying fall. pic.twitter.com/mqFvTUiiaY — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) April 15, 2018

With Game 2 of Golden State’s first round playoff series versus the Spurs set for Monday night, McCaw said it’s his goal to return this season.

