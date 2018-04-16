Patrick McCaw Still Can’t Sleep At Night Due To Pain From Scary Back Injury

by April 16, 2018
870

Speaking for the first time since suffering his scary back injury against the Kings on Mar. 31, Warriors guard Patrick McCaw told reporters he still can’t sleep at night due to the pain, via Melissa Rohlin of the Bay Area News Group:

The 22-year-old, who was diagnosed with a bruised lumbar spine, explained what exactly went through his mind after his hard fall:

With Game 2 of Golden State’s first round playoff series versus the Spurs set for Monday night, McCaw said it’s his goal to return this season.

