Thunder forward Patrick Patterson underwent a successful scope on his left knee on Thursday and will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks.

Patterson, who had issues with his left knee last season, recently signed to a three-year, $16.4 million deal with Oklahoma City.

Per Thunder press release:

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Patrick Patterson underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure today on his left knee, Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti announced. The proactive procedure was performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache of the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, California. Patterson will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks.

RELATED:

Patrick Patterson Agrees to 3-Year, $16.4 Million Deal with Thunder