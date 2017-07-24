Free agent center Pau Gasol is returning to San Antonio, having reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Spurs.

Story on ESPN: Pau Gasol, San Antonio agree on three-year deal. https://t.co/qYmPPeOq05 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2017

The deal includes a partial guarantee for the third year of the pact.

Gasol, 37, declined a $16.2 million option for the 2017-18 season back in June.

