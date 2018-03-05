Pau Gasol Says Marc Gasol ‘Should Be Upset’ With Grizzlies

by March 05, 2018
pau gasol marc gasol upset grizzlies

Pau Gasol says he understands his brother Marc‘s frustration with the Grizzlies‘ decision to shift focus to player development.

In a story by the Commercial Appeal‘s Ronald Tillery, Pau reasoned that “any player who competes and cares would be upset.”

“Of course, he’s upset. He should be upset. Any player who competes and cares would be upset.

“That’s a good sign from a player who cares and is a leader. He’s putting his body on the line and not quitting.”

RELATED:
Marc Gasol on the Grizzlies: ‘This Is The NBA, Not The G-League’

  
