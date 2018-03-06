Pau Gasol Suffers ‘Bad’ Shoulder Injury vs Grizzlies

Pau Gasol collided with his younger brother Marc Gasol, and suffered a “bad” shoulder injury Monday night, according to teammate Tony Parker.
Gasol finished with two points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the San Antonio Spurs’ 100-98 win against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.
Parker doubts that Gasol will suit up for Thursday night’s tilt against the Golden State Warriors.
Per the Express-News:
“He hurt his shoulder and he told me it was bad,” Parker said.
“So we will see, but I’m pretty sure he’s not going to play against Golden State.”
Gasol collided with his brother, Memphis center Marc Gasol, in the second half.