Pau Gasol Suffers ‘Bad’ Shoulder Injury vs Grizzlies

Pau Gasol collided with his younger brother Marc Gasol, and suffered a “bad” shoulder injury Monday night, according to teammate Tony Parker.

Gasol finished with two points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the San Antonio Spurs’ 100-98 win against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

#Spurs could be without Gasol against Warriors, Parker says. https://t.co/l0FnN87hLN — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 6, 2018

Parker doubts that Gasol will suit up for Thursday night’s tilt against the Golden State Warriors.

