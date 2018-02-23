Paul George ‘Absolutely’ Wants to Win Defensive Player of the Year

Paul George is gunning for the Defensive Player of the Year award, an accolade he’s never won before.

The five-time NBA All-Star says defense is something he takes pride in, so why not get rewarded for it?

George, 27, leads the League in deflections and is averaging 2.19 steals per game.

Per The Norman Transcript:

“Defense is a side of the ball I take pride in. So, why not want to be rewarded for something that you do?” George said. “I’m not out here to play defense to try to win it, but that’s just who I am.”

Only four non-big men have won Defensive Player of the Year since 1989: Seattle’s Gary Payton, Indiana’s Ron Artest and San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard, who has won it twice.

“That’s a part of my game and what’s made me special on the court,” George said. “So, absolutely. That’s definitely an achievement I would love to receive.”

 
TRENDING