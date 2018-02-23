Paul George is gunning for the Defensive Player of the Year award, an accolade he’s never won before.

The five-time NBA All-Star says defense is something he takes pride in, so why not get rewarded for it?

ThunderNotes on how Paul George "absolutely" wants to win Defensive Player of the Year, Steven Adams thinking nothing of boxing out and more: https://t.co/xK0WHl3Lgc — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 23, 2018

George, 27, leads the League in deflections and is averaging 2.19 steals per game.

Per The Norman Transcript: