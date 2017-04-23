There has been talk all season long about Paul George‘s future, with rumors that he might be traded and that he is ‘hell bent’ on joining the Lakers.

After Indiana was knocked out of the playoffs Sunday, PG was asked whether he intends to stay with his team.

Pacers’ Paul George on whether he wants to stay in Indiana: “I ain’t even at that point yet, Bob. Next question.” pic.twitter.com/A85CPLtkVA — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 23, 2017

George is on the books through 2017-18, but could try to force his way out.

