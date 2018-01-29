In an interview with Dime Magazine‘s Jamie Cooper, All-Star forward Paul George discussed his opinion that guys should not be ejected from games in the NBA.

Asked what he believes is fueling the tension between officials and players, George responded:

I’m not sure. I could definitely be on that end of things. I think on some nights, I’m not getting the best treatment on the floor. But I’m not sure. It’s been happening a lot from LeBron and KD multiple times. I know DeMarcus [Cousins] been thrown out before during this season. Russ has been thrown out, so I’m not sure what it is. I honestly, personally, don’t agree guys should be thrown out. This is our livelihood, what ultimately we get paid for and take care of our families for it. Of course, we’re going to be passionate; we’re going to be emotional at times. It’s part of the game. It’s a competitive game that we’re part of. So yeah, if a guy or official is not making the right call, that results in how the game is going to be played or the results of that game. I’m not sure why the trigger is so quick to be pulled on officials ejecting guys.

LeBron was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career earlier this season, and KD has already been tossed four times in just 42 outings.

