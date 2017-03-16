Paul George erupted for a season-best 39 points Wednesday night, leading the Indiana Pacers past the visiting Charlotte Hornets 98-77.

George made six three-pointers and scored 27 points in the second half.

PG’s monster night helped the Pacers recover from a brutal Tuesday night loss in New York.

Per the AP:

George was just too much for the Hornets to handle. The four-time All-Star made 15 of his 21 field goal attempts in addition to his six 3-pointers.

“Things came easy because of the offensive flow,” George said. “Also, playing a team for the fourth time, I knew how they were going to guard me and I tried to take advantage of it.”

“You could see it right from the beginning of the game (George) had a look in his eye. Once he got into a rhythm, it’s hard to stop him,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “When we play well at both ends of the floor, we’ve been a good team. Tonight, our defense was good enough – except for the Paul George stuff – (but) we were poor offensively.”