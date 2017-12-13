Paul George knows Pacers fans are going to give him a hard time when he returns to Indiana tonight for the first time since forcing his way out last summer.
The OKC Thunder star says he’s looking forward to the boos.
Paul George says he expects boos during tomorrow’s return to Indiana: “Pacers fans outweigh the Paul George fans” pic.twitter.com/J9HNQaL4z3
— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 12, 2017
George expects the animosity to fuel his performance.
Per the Norman Transcript:
“Boos. I honestly wouldn’t think it would be any other way,” he said. “The [Indiana] Pacers fans outweigh the Paul George fans. It’s something I’m looking forward to.”
George spent the first seven years of his career in Indiana before the Oklahoma City Thunder traded for him this summer. His agent, Aaron Mintz, had previously informed the Pacers the four-time All-Star would not be re-signing with them when he can become a free agent at the end of the 2017-18 season.
“For whatever reason, I’ll be booed, but I’m going to embrace that. I’m going to thrive on that, and it’s going to give me the energy to play better,” he said.
