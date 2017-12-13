Paul George knows Pacers fans are going to give him a hard time when he returns to Indiana tonight for the first time since forcing his way out last summer.

The OKC Thunder star says he’s looking forward to the boos.

Paul George says he expects boos during tomorrow’s return to Indiana: “Pacers fans outweigh the Paul George fans” pic.twitter.com/J9HNQaL4z3 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 12, 2017

George expects the animosity to fuel his performance.

Per the Norman Transcript: