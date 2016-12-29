The NBA slapped Paul George with a $15,000 fine for publicly criticizing refs, and gave Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan a $10K fine for the same reason, it was announced Wednesday.

Following a Boxing Day loss to the Chicago Bulls, George fumed that the Pacers are the “little brother” of the League.

(Pacers big man Myles Turner took to Twitter to complain about the officiating Wednesday night following a 111-105 loss to the Washington Wizards.)

Per the Indy Star:

