Paul George Happy in OKC But Undecided on Free Agency

Paul George loves playing in OKC, but that’s no guarantee that he’ll re-up this summer with the Thunder.

George says the Los Angeles Lakers remain a potential free agent destination.

OKC’s Untouchable: A conversation with Paul George about his uncertain future & why – like Sam Presti – he’s excited to see this Thunder thing through https://t.co/rjjQ9wc2u0 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 8, 2018

The Thunder, meanwhile, are reportedly telling teams inquiring about George ahead of today’s trade deadline that he’s “untouchable.”

Per USA Today:

Ask any rival executive who has come calling for George, who thought the Thunder’s inconsistent season might prompt Presti to trade George for fear he might lose another transcendent talent for nothing, and you hear the same word: untouchable.

“Well, I mean I’m happy here,” George said. “I’m happy here. I’m happy with this group. At the end of the season, it’s still on my decision on what I need to do for my family. That has nothing to do with my happiness here though. I’ve been really happy. It’s a great organization to be a part of, but again, you know, I don’t want people looking at this and (saying) like, ‘Hey, because he said it’s his happiness at the end of the day (that he’s definitely re-signing).