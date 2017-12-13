Paul George did not receive a warm welcome upon his return to Indiana.

In his first game in Indianapolis as a member of the Thunder, George was booed loudly during pregame intros, then again every time he touched the ball.

These Pacers fans, however, decided to show their support for George by wearing his jersey to the game…and then joining the masses in loudly booing him. For some reason.

Booing Paul George while wearing his jersey has to be the equivalent of a guy driving past his ex’s house after being dumped. pic.twitter.com/qrrJgr9NH9 — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) December 14, 2017

George got the last laugh as the Thunder won 100-95, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort from Pacers fans.