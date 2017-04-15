Trailing by just one point, the Pacers had 20 seconds to win Game 1 against the Cavaliers.

Paul George got the ball immediately on the final play, but he gave up the rock to CJ Miles once Cleveland doubled him.

Miles held the ball and took the final shot—a good look overall, but one that rimmed out.

After the game, George talked to Miles, telling him that he wants the ball back in those situations.

“I talked to CJ about it. In situations like that, I gotta get the last shot. I was asking for it. CJ took it upon himself.” […] “I’m confident in all my guys taking shots — that’s not the issue. But in that situation, I’ve gotta get that.”

