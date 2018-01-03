Paul George offered very high praise for Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, saying, “At his age, he’s one of the best basketball players that has played this game.”

George went on to say that Ball plays the game the right way and is “all-around just a great basketball player.”

.@Yg_Trece on @ZO2_: "…he is, at his age, one of the best basketball players that has played this game." pic.twitter.com/DI7wQgoKhA — Lonzo Wire (@LonzoWire) January 3, 2018

“I got a great impression on him. I think people are kind of down on him because he doesn’t wow you statistically. He can every so often, but that’s not the caliber of players he is, especially right now. “But as far as a basketball player, man, at his age, he’s one of the best basketball players that has played this game. He just has a knack to play the game the right way. “His ability to just make plays without it leading to an assist for him, but just to get the offense going—he’s all-around just a great basketball player.”

