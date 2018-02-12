Paul George ‘Loved Every Bit’ Of Thunder Fans Chanting ‘We Love Paul’

by Alex Squadron February 12, 2018

After Lakers fans showered Paul George in “we want Paul” chants during the Thunder’s visit to Staples Center, the All-Star forward returned back to OKC to be greeted by ‘we love Paul’ cries when he went to the free throw line:

George, who will be a free agent this summer and whose interest in his hometown Lakers is well known, told reporters that the OKC chants were added motivation and that he “loved every second” of them, per ESPN‘s Royce Young:

TRENDING