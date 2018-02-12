Paul George ‘Loved Every Bit’ Of Thunder Fans Chanting ‘We Love Paul’

After Lakers fans showered Paul George in “we want Paul” chants during the Thunder’s visit to Staples Center, the All-Star forward returned back to OKC to be greeted by ‘we love Paul’ cries when he went to the free throw line:

George, who will be a free agent this summer and whose interest in his hometown Lakers is well known, told reporters that the OKC chants were added motivation and that he “loved every second” of them, per ESPN‘s Royce Young:

Paul George on if he heard Thunder fans chanting as he shot free throws: “I loved it every bit. It’s why I was trying to get to the line.” pic.twitter.com/W0XH0zOdgU — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 12, 2018

