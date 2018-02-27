Paul George: OKC Big Three ‘Officiated Differently’

Paul George thinks he, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony are “officiated differently.”

Per ESPN:

“It’s tough. We’re so aggressive; we play at the rim constantly,” George said. “We’re just officiated differently, all three of us. And it’s tough. At least one of us [should] get the benefit of the doubt. But when we’re on that floor no one is getting the better side of that whistle. But we’re going to keep attacking, we’re going to keep being aggressive. That’s our job, to put pressure on them. At some point it’s gotta work out for us.”

George was demonstrative talking with the officials a number of times after driving at the basket with contact and no call [in OKC’s 112-105 Monday night win over the visiting Orlando Magic.] Westbrook, George and Anthony combined for nine free throws, with Westbrook taking two and Anthony taking none.

“Yeah, I do. I do,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said when asked if he sees George not getting a lot of calls. “Same thing with Russell, too. Those guys are aggressive players and listen, there are calls that are missed, there just are. He’s gotten fouled, and he’s not getting to the line. I think the same thing can be said for Russell. And I’m not trying to get into, like, every single play call, but as much as those two guys are in the lane, they need to be at the free throw line more than they’re at the free throw line, in my opinion.”