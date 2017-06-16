Paul George thinks the gap between Indiana and Cleveland isn’t all that big.

George, however, acknowledges that the Pacers need “better players” before they can seriously challenge LeBron James and the Cavs.

PG also re-affirmed his commitment to the Pacers heading into next season (he’ll be one of the most sought-after free agents in the summer of 2018.)

Paul George: "I'm a Pacer. I'm under contract for next season." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) June 15, 2017

Paul George said the goal remains the same: He wants to win a championship with the Pacers. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) June 15, 2017

Per the AP: