The OKC Thunder locked up Russell Westbrook to a long-term extension, and now turn their attention to retaining Paul George next summer.

George says his looming decision in free agency is now a lot “easier” with Russ firmly committed.

Carmelo Anthony, OKC’s other marquee acquisition this offseason, isn’t quite ready to discuss his future plans.

