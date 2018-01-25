Russell Westbrook‘s full-throated defense of Paul George after his All-Star snub is making PG’s looming free agency decision “easier to make.”

George appreciates Westbrook having his back, making it more likely he’ll re-up with the OKC Thunder this summer.

Russ said it was “outrageous” for his teammate not to be named an All-Star despite averaging 20.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

Per ESPN:

“Russ is the reason why this decision is becoming even more easier to make, is the character Russ [has],” George said on Wednesday. “A stand-up guy, and he has his teammate’s back.”

Westbrook fumed about George’s omission following the Thunder’s 109-108 win over the Nets on Tuesday, mentioning the Warriors getting four selections, as well as players “complaining about getting snubbed until they get in.”

“We were actually joking before he went up there, and I’m like, ‘Nah, Russ, man, just let it go, let it go Russ. It is what it is, I wasn’t picked,’ and he was like, ‘Nah, man, P, that’s messed up. I’m gonna tell them something about that,'” George said.

“It was awesome for a teammate to have your back and to stand up,” he said. “And to be honest, he should be a starter. He’s been the MVP, been the best player at his position. He should’ve been a starter, but that’s another story. But the fact Russ had my back, that’s my guy forever, and it’s more apparent what this decision needs to be made when it comes down to it.”