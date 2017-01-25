Indiana Pacers loudly booed their team during Monday night’s demoralizing 109-103 loss to the New York Knicks, something Paul George took exception to.

PG, who scored 31 points in the loss, says that booing isn’t the solution.

Paul George: ‘Just know we work harder off of cheers than boos.’ @jamesayello story https://t.co/NS0Rl3KT8O #Pacers — IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) January 24, 2017

Indy has lost three in a row.

Per the Indy Star: