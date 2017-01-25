Indiana Pacers loudly booed their team during Monday night’s demoralizing 109-103 loss to the New York Knicks, something Paul George took exception to.
PG, who scored 31 points in the loss, says that booing isn’t the solution.
Paul George: ‘Just know we work harder off of cheers than boos.’ @jamesayello story https://t.co/NS0Rl3KT8O #Pacers
— IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) January 24, 2017
Indy has lost three in a row.
Per the Indy Star:
“They pay their money, their hard-earned money to watch us play. They got the right to do whatever they want,” George said after practice Tuesday. “It doesn’t hurt me. It doesn’t hurt my feelings. Just know we work harder off of cheers than boos.”
When asked after the 109-103 loss about the boos hurled at his team, George told reporters: “That’s Indy in general. We’ve been No. 1 in the East (in 2014) and lost a game at home and got booed. That’s just Indiana.”
“Obviously, I get it,” he said. “The team’s not performing, and we’re not playing well. (But) it’s not like we’re out there not giving our all. We want to win just as much as the fans want us to win. […] It doesn’t help — booing us. We want to come out and play hard. We want to play hard for them. It’s not like we’re just out there to be there. I get it, though. They expect us to be at a high level. I get it. I don’t think booing is the solution.”
