Paul Millsap and the Denver Nuggets agreed to a three-year, $90 million deal on Sunday.

Millsap, 32, who earned four All-Star bids as a member of the Atlanta Hawks, was informed that he wouldn’t get a max offer from Atlanta as the team enters a full rebuild.

Millsap had discussions with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, but Millsap and his agent, DeAngelo Simmons, met with the Nuggets on Sunday and finalized an agreement.

In Millsap, the Nuggets are adding a proven star player to pair with young talents in Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris, and could make a legitimate postseason push in the Western Conference.