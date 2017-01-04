The Hawks are said to be exploring trade options for both Paul Millsap and Kyle Korver; the former says he’d like to remain in Atlanta, while the latter takes a philosophical approach to the rumors.



Millsap on trade talk: "Everybody knows where my heart is and where I want to be."

Me: And that's here?

Millsap: "That would be here, yes." — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) January 3, 2017





Korver: "The NBA is a great job. A GREAT job. I wouldn't have any other job. But living stability is not one of the strengths of this job." — KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) January 3, 2017

Atlanta (18-16) has been inconsistent out of the gates, despite a major roster shakeup last summer.

Millsap is the team’s leading scorer (17.8) and is second in rebounds (8.2), assists (3.7), steals (1.5) and blocks (0.9).

