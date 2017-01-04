The Hawks are said to be exploring trade options for both Paul Millsap and Kyle Korver; the former says he’d like to remain in Atlanta, while the latter takes a philosophical approach to the rumors.
Millsap on trade talk: "Everybody knows where my heart is and where I want to be."
Me: And that's here?
Millsap: "That would be here, yes."
— Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) January 3, 2017
Korver: "The NBA is a great job. A GREAT job. I wouldn't have any other job. But living stability is not one of the strengths of this job."
— KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) January 3, 2017
Atlanta (18-16) has been inconsistent out of the gates, despite a major roster shakeup last summer.
Millsap is the team’s leading scorer (17.8) and is second in rebounds (8.2), assists (3.7), steals (1.5) and blocks (0.9).
Per the AJC:
“Rumors are rumors,” Millsap said Tuesday before the Hawks departed for a four-game road trip. “I think we know that. Been down this road before. I think we talked at the beginning of the year that it wasn’t going to be the first or the last time. It is what it is. Whatever happens, I think everybody knows where my heart is and where I want to be. But we’ll see what happens. The only thing I can worry about and I can do is to go out there and play my butt off every night and try to get wins for this team.”
And his heart would be here? […] “That would be here, yes,” he said.
“I’m human,” Millsap said. “You don’t want to hear things like that. With that being said, I’m also a professional. I’ve been around the league for a while. I know the business of the league. Some stuff, like my mom said, you let it roll off your back like water on a duck’s back. You keep moving on.”
