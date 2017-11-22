According to multiple published reports, Nuggets big man Paul Millsap will undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, and may be sidelined for up to three months.

Millsap, 32, was hurt in Sunday night’s 127-109 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Denver inked the veteran forward to a three-year, $90 million pact in July.

Per Yahoo:

Millsap suffered the injury in the Nuggets’ road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. Initial X-rays returned clean, but Millsap had further tests over the past two days that confirmed the need for surgery, league sources said.

 

Denver is currently 10-7 in the Western Conference standings, and Millsap’s injury is a significant blow because of his reliable production and leadership as the starting power forward.

 

In 16 games this season, Millsap has averaged 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and three assists.