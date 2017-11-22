According to multiple published reports, Nuggets big man Paul Millsap will undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, and may be sidelined for up to three months.

Millsap, 32, was hurt in Sunday night’s 127-109 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Denver inked the veteran forward to a three-year, $90 million pact in July.

