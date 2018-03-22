Paul Pierce: 76ers Could Beat Cavaliers In First Round Of Playoffs

by March 22, 2018
449

There’s a chance that LeBron James and the Cavaliers meet the young 76ers in the first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs.

And should that happen, former All-Star Paul Pierce thinks Cleveland could be in trouble, via ESPN‘s Rachel Nichols:

The Cavs currently hold the No. 3 seed and the Sixers are slotted in at No. 4, but only half a game separates them from the No. 6 spot.

