Paul Pierce: 76ers Could Beat Cavaliers In First Round Of Playoffs

There’s a chance that LeBron James and the Cavaliers meet the young 76ers in the first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs.

And should that happen, former All-Star Paul Pierce thinks Cleveland could be in trouble, via ESPN‘s Rachel Nichols:

So here was the halftime segment of Raps-Cavs where we started by discussing how no LeBron James team had EVER given up 79 points in a half before, but then totally devolved into @PaulPierce34 & @1MrBigShot arguing over how tight a Cavs-Sixers playoff series would be. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CT6C9NIiTX — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 22, 2018

The Cavs currently hold the No. 3 seed and the Sixers are slotted in at No. 4, but only half a game separates them from the No. 6 spot.

